Vital funds for blood cancer charity raised by Telford Reservist

A Shropshire Army Reserve soldier has raised £2,400 to help support one of the UK’s specialist blood cancer charities.

Trooper Mark Broadhurst from D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron of The Royal Yeomanry based in Dawley Bank, Telford, elected to raise funds for the Bloodwise charity after his son, Myles, aged 10, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in April 2014.

Mark and his wife, Ann-Marie, Myles and their 8 year old daughter Perdita, received support from Bloodwise throughout the difficult times when Myles was receiving treatment. They felt that other families going through similar challenges should continue to receive the same support from the charity.

The funds were raised through a number of events, including a donation from the Squadron’s annual dinner held in honour of their predecessors who fought gallantly during the Battle of Monte Cassino.

During the dinner the Squadron’s Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Mark Bunce, asked attendees if they would consider donating any misdemeanour fines to the charity. Traditionally known as port or mess fines, the Squadron rose to the challenge to be ‘caught out’ with their self-provoked misdemeanours and ensure they received a fine to raise extra funds for the cause.

A cheque for the funds was presented to Emma Jane Jones from the Bloodwise charity, in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Conn MacEvilly, Commanding Officer of The Royal Yeomanry, at a special presentation evening held at their Army Reserve Centre, at Dawley Bank, Telford

Emma Jane Jones, Regional Manager at Bloodwise, said:

“We are so grateful to the Broadhurst’s and to everyone at D Squadron for all of their support and raising such an amazing amount of money.

“We are constantly inspired by the stories of those fundraising for us and the dedication of our supporters like Myles, Perdita, Ann-Marie and Mark. The money raised will help to fund vital research into more effective and less harsh treatments for blood cancer, so we can save the lives of even more patients.”

WO2 Mark Bunce added:

“The evening’s presentation was focused mainly on Myles and his family, in celebrating the final treatment that he received last month.

“Myles’ dad, Mark, a trooper within D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron, The Royal Yeomanry, has taken part in many fund raising events, including half and full marathon runs. He is still aiming to raise more money in thanks to Bloodwise for their support and help throughout Myles treatment.

“The Shropshire Yeomanry is a big family and showing our continued support to any of our members will always be paramount. The money raised at the dinner was an ‘off the cuff’ thing and almost everybody at the dinner contributed towards it, which made it very emotional and also very humbling.”

Bloodwise is the UK’s specialist blood cancer charity dedicated to improving the lives of patients. Around 39,000 people of all ages, from children to adults, are diagnosed with blood cancers and related disorders every year in the UK.

To get involved in events or to volunteer for Bloodwise in the West Midlands, please visit www.bloodwise.org.uk/midlands