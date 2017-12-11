Shropshire Snow Latest: Schools closed with more travel disruption likely

Snow is continuing to cause problems for motorists in Shropshire this morning with many schools also closed across the county.

West Mercia Police is once again advising motorists to only travel if necessary.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re working around the clock to keep our motorways and major A-roads open following the heavy snowfall in the past 24 hours.

“We are encouraging road users to drive only if it’s necessary – your safety is our top priority and our advice is to work at home, travel by public transport or to wait until the weather and road conditions have improved.

“If this is not possible then plan your journey carefully, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel and before you set off, make sure vehicle is ready for your journey and is clear of snow.

“Anyone thinking of using the roads should be advised to keep their distance and reduce speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.”

Yesterday heavy snowfall caused difficult and dangerous driving conditions with bus services across Shropshire being suspended and trains also being cancelled and delayed.

The A5 between Shrewsbury and Wellington was closed in both directions for a time. The A458 between Shrewsbury and Middletown was also closed after a vehicle collided with an electricity pole bringing down cables.

Latest Updates – 10:00

– A fallen tree has blocked Shrewsbury Road at All Stretton.

– Lincoln Hill in Ironbridge is closed due to a fallen tree – teams on site working to clear and reopen the road.

– Legges Way, Madeley, Telford is closed.

– Madeley & Coalport Road is closed.

– The Lloyds, Ironbridge is closed from the Free Bridge.

– Cherry Tree Hill is closed.

– Bridge Bank, Ironbridge is closed.

– Telford & Wrekin Council says that Jiggers Bank is the route to use to get in or out of Ironbridge.

– Arriva Midlands West bus services in Telford are running via main roads only until conditions improve.

– – 1 /2 Telford to Sutton Hill – Operating but may suffer delays

– – 3 Telford to Brookside – Operating but may suffer delays

– – 4 Madeley to Leegomery – Operating but may suffer delays

– – 5 Telford to Stafford – Operating but not serving Lilleshall at the moment

– – 5A Telford to Donnington ASDA – Operating but may suffer delays

– – 7 Telford to Wellington – Operating but not serving Richmond Avenue

– – 9 Telford to Wolverhampton – Operating but not serving Ironbridge and Broseley

– – 10 Telford to Wolverhampton – Operating but may suffer delays

– – 11 Telford to Lawley – Operating but may suffer delays

– – 13 Telford to Overdale – Operating but may suffer delays

– – 14 Telford to Oakengates – Operating but not serving Arleston, terminates at Wellington

– – 15 Telford to Arleston – Operating but not serving Arleston. Terminates at Wellington

– – 16 Telford to Roden – Operating but not serving Roddington or Roden, terminating at Shawbirch

– – 18 Telford to Much Wenlock – Suspended until further notice

– – 19 Telford to Lightmoor – Suspended until further notice

– – 96 Telford to Shrewsbury – Suspended until further notice.

– Arriva Midlands West bus services in Oswestry are running via main roads only until conditions improve.

– – 2, 2A – After assessing parts of the route Arriva will be unable to serve Plas Madoc Estate.

– – 2B – Service suspended until further notice.

– – 2C – Service from Wrexham to Cefn Mawr will not go to Plas Madoc or Cefn Mawr this will terminate at Ruabon.

– – 400/402/403 and 404 – Will not operate at the moment due to all the Housing estates being very icy.

– – 576 – Operating but will not be able to serve Kinnerley, Old woods, Merrington, Yeaton or Weston Lullingfields. Expect delays to this service.

– Arriva Midlands West bus services in Shrewsbury are running via main roads only until conditions improve.

– – 26 – Operating but only as far as Meole Island at the moment.

– – 544 – Operating but only to Bayston Hill.

– – 546 – Operating but only as far as Hook-a-Gate.

– – 738/740 – Suspended until further notice.

– – X4/X5 – Normal service.

– Minsterley Motors services are currently suspended until further notice.

– Tanat Valley Coaches are not operating bus services this morning but hope to assess the situation later.

– Arriva Trains Wales have delays on a number of services, please check before travelling.

– There are no waste collections taking place in the Shropshire Council area today. Collections will be attempted tomorrow.

– Due to the weather, Oswestry Dial-a-Ride will not be able to run today.

– All Shropshire Council mobile libraries will be off the road today.

– Ironbridge Medical Practice is closed today.

– The following day centres in Shrewsbury are closed due to severe weather conditions: Abbots Wood, Aquamira and Albert Road.

– Telford College Haybridge and King Street campuses are closed to students due to snow.

– University Centre Telford won’t be opening today.

– Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust is today only providing community services to essential or critical patients. They will not be carrying out home visits to non-essential patients during this time and all outpatient appointments are being cancelled.

– The Alzheimer’s Society office in Shropshire Telford and Wrekin is closed today.

– My Options day activity services will be closed tomorrow at Southwood, Hollinswood, Skills & Enterprise Hub, Horsehay and Wellbeing Centre, Wellington.

– Telford & Wrekin Council leisure centres won’t be open until at least 9am today. The Leisure centres at the Phoenix and Stirchley schools are closed as these schools are not open tomorrow.

– In Telford and Wrekin day centres will be closed and no Wrekin Rider, Community Buses, Dial-a-Ride and Age UK bus services will run.

– Shropshire Council day services will be closed today: Greenacres at Baschurch, Wayfarers at Market Drayton and Helena Lane in Ludlow.

– Qube in Oswestry is closed today.

School Closures

Many schools are closed for the day:

For school closures in the borough of Telford and Wrekin see http://apps.telford.gov.uk/snowline/

For details of school closures in the Shropshire Council area visit http://shropshire.gov.uk/school-closures

Weather Forcast

Today: Bitterly cold to start. A dry day with sunshine. Very cold and icy throughout. A high of 1C.

Tonight: Dry overnight with largely clear skies, although a few freezing fog patches may form. With light winds, there will be another widespread and severe frost with a continued ice risk. A low of -7C.

Tuesday: Any freezing fog will lift to leave a fine and sunny morning. Sunshine will turn hazier through the afternoon but it should remain dry until evening. Staying very cold. A high of 2C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Turning less cold and windier on Wednesday with rain or showers. A chilly and often breezy end to the week but it should be largely dry with spells of sunshine.

Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “There have been some large falls of snow in parts of Wales and central England and these accumulations could still cause some disruption as we start the working week. After a cold night there is likely to be ice in areas that have settled snow.”