Shrewsbury Market Hall voted one of Britain’s top favourite markets

Shrewsbury Market Hall has been voted one of Britain’s top favourite markets after getting through to the final round of a national competition.

The market attracted a large number of public votes to make it as one of the top six finalists in ‘Britain’s Favourite Market ‘competition.

It will now go through to the final judging round alongside the five other market finalists of Barrow in Furness, Cambridge, Leeds Kirkgate, Norwich and Skipton.

The competition to find Britain’s Favourite Market is part of The Great British Market Awards that are run annually by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).

The first stage of the competition involved the British public voting online for their favourite market. The voting opened at the beginning of October and closed at midnight on November 30.

The finalists will now receive a visit by two of the judging panel before Christmas to see for themselves why the market is loved by their customers and supporters.

Shrewsbury Market Hall, which is jointly run by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, is due to receive its visit from the judges on Tuesday December 12.

Market Facilities manager Kate Gittins said: “Even getting into the top six of markets for the final is an absolutely amazing achievement for us.

“We’ve been up against some of the biggest and best markets in the country. All our traders are over the moon and we want to thank each and every one of our customers and supporters who took the time and effort to vote for us.”

Town Clerk Helen Ball said: “We are absolutely delighted that Shrewsbury Market Hall has made the Top Six in Britain’s Favourite Market. It bears great testimony to those who make it happen, showing outstanding customer service and a commitment to providing value for money. We hope the judges are able to see for themselves what a truly fantastic market we have in Shrewsbury.”

During their visit the judges will be looking at how the market works with local partners, provides opportunities for new traders and developing businesses, involves young people, drives footfall and how it markets itself.

Each market will also receive a visit by Storecheckers, the mystery shopping organisation over the coming weeks.

Shrewsbury Market Hall is now the most popular it has been in recent years after it took the step to become a Saturday night venue once a month with eateries, bars and many other stalls open until 10pm.

Hilary Paxman, CEO of NABMA, and one of the award judges said: “Britain’s Favourite market is a tough competition to win as it relies on the support of a public vote to get to the final stage.

“I am delighted for all of the top six markets who have made it into the final part of the competition and I and my fellow judges look forward to visiting them before Christmas to find out for ourselves why they should be deemed Britain’s Favourite Market 2018.”

The winner will be announced at the NABMA One Day Conference in Birmingham on January 25.