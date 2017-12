A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in Oswestry on Thursday.

The collision involved a Peugeot 308 and a Suzuki GSXR 125 motorbike and happened on Thursday 7 December at around 9.50pm on Woodside, Oswestry.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

West Mercia Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101 referencing incident 785S 7 December 2017.