Heavy snow damages roof of Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit, some services suspended

Heavy snow has led to the suspension of births and other inpatient services at Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit (MLU) at the RSH.

The snow has caused damage to part of the roof on the unit, and as a result, the delivery suites have had to be closed.

It means that the MLU will not be open to deliveries or postnatal inpatients. Services are expected to be suspended until the middle of January.

The MLU will remain open to outpatient services including day attendees, hearing screening and the registrar.

All women who are due to have their baby at the MLU in Shrewsbury have been notified, and calls have been diverted so that women will have 24/7 access to a midwife. Anyone in labour will be asked to make their way to either Wrekin Midwife Led Unit or the Consultant Led Unit at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford. Community midwifery including home births are unaffected.

Jo Banks, Women and Children’s Care Group Director at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said:

“The extreme weather conditions have caused damage to part of the roof and as a result we have unfortunately had to temporarily suspend all of our in-patient services at the MLU, including deliveries. Our estates team is currently assessing the extent of the damage, and we are working with them to ensure that repairs are carried out as soon as they can be. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience or distress that this may cause.”