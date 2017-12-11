Businesses for Children Awards 2018 shortlist revealed

An awards ceremony celebrating businesses in Shropshire which cater for children and young people has revealed its finalists for 2018.

The Businesses for Children Awards, now in its fifth year, shines a light on the hard work undertaken by those working across the county to support children and young people.

There are 12 categories for awards, including new business, educational business for five to 18 year-olds, activities for under fives, franchisee and a volunteer award.

The finalists, decided by 12 judges, were announced on December 4.

The winners of each category will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford, on March 10, 2018.

Henshalls Insurance Brokers is the headline sponsor for the event for the second year in a row.

David Williams, marketing director at Henshalls Insurance Brokers, said he was very much looking forward to meeting the finalists of the 2018 awards.

He said: “The judges must have had a very difficult time deciding the finalists in each category. I know there was some tough competition.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the awards again and can’t wait to celebrate with all the finalists and the winners on the night.

“We wish all of the shortlisted businesses every success in the next stage.”

Trish Parsons, co-ordinator of the 2018 event, said more than 100 nominations were received.

She said: “Our judges all said they found it very hard to compile their list of finalists from the nominations.

“I know they are going to have a really tough job choosing the winners. Everyone should be very proud of themselves.

“We are really looking forward to this year’s ceremony. It is always such an inspiring event and we know our winners really value their awards. The achievement stays with them for years to come and is a huge confidence booster for those doing fantastic work in the county for our young people.”

For more information about the BCAs and to book tickets, available at an early-bird price of £30.00 until December 14, see http://www.bcawards.co.uk

The shortlists for each category are as follows:

The BCA Volunteer of the Year 2018 – sponsored by MGP Accountants:

– Lisa from Telford Chin Woo

– Dawn Colyer

– Janet of Bubbles

– Elizabeth Wilkinson

– Sally Johnson

BCA Business for Babes 2018 – sponsored by JS Business Admin

– Swim with Style

– Homestart Shropshire

– Baby Sensory Shropshire

– Ready Steady Let’s Get Messy

– Clatterbugs

BCA Sports Business for Children and/or Young People 2018 – sponsored by Ke-design

– Telford Chin Woo

– Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club

– Swim with Style

– Bright Star Boxing Academy

– The Little Sports Club

BCA Educational Business for Young People category 2018 – sponsored by Jungle HR Ltd

– Alison’s Bee Class

– Bright Owls

– The Rock Project

– Exotic Zoo

BCA Shropshire Franchisee 2018 – sponsored by Vehicle Glass Conversions in association with National Windscreens – Telford, Oswestry & Wolverhampton

– Baby Sensory Shropshire

– The Rock Project-Shrewsbury

– Sing and Sign

– Musical Steps

BCA New Business for Children and Young People 2018 – sponsored by J&PR Ltd

– The Little Sports Club

– Head First Education

– Love2Stay

– Ready Steady let’s Get Messy

– Bright Star Boxing

BCA Shropshire Parent’s Award 2018 – sponsored by SJF Design, Print & Promotional

– Love2Stay

– Baby Sensory Shropshire

– Little Daisies Childminding

– Royal Touch Photography

– Severn Gymnastics & Trampolining Club

BCA Business providing Activities for Young People 2018 – sponsored by Ed Bagnall Photography

– Fusion Theatre

– Climbing the Walls

– Love 2 Stay

– 7 Academy of Performing Arts

– The Rock Project

BCA Shropshire Childminder 2018 – sponsored by Yarrington LTD

– Kelly’s Childminding

– Su’s Childminding

– Little Daisies Childminding

BCA Shropshire Nursery/Pre-School 2018 – sponsored by Park Inn by Radisson Telford

– Little Green House Childcare

– Smiley Faces

– Farm Friends

– Oddsocks Day Nursery

– Honeybuns

BCA Business providing Activities for the Under Fives category 2018 – sponsored by Allun Williams.

– Climbing the Walls

– Paint and Create

– National Windscreens Balance Bike Track

– Mini Professors

– Ready Steady Let’s Get Messy

BCA Children’s Product 2018 – sponsored by Bellini’s Box:

– Lorna McCann (author)

– Bear and Squidge

– Crafty Mrs B

– Button and Bear

– Simply Magical Photography