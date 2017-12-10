Weather Warning: More snow forecast for Shropshire today

More snow is set to fall across Shropshire today with an Amber weather warning in force.

The Amber warning for further snowfall is in place from 4am until 6pm today.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A spell of snow is expected over a central swathe of the UK on Sunday. This snow starts to develop during the early hours of Sunday with the heaviest and most persistent snow then likely during Sunday morning. 10 cm looks likely quite widely within this warning area, with 15-20 cm in places.”

Road and rail travel delays are possible, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Latest Updates – 08:40

– The A5 from Preston Island at Shrewsbury to Junction 7 of the M54 at Wellington is closed to all traffic due to snow. A diversion is in place via Emstrey island and the B4380 (old A5). Shrewsbury bound traffic still running.

– Arriva Midlands West say due to the poor weather conditions in the area, all services in Telford and Wrekin are suspended until further notice.

– Coalport Road in Madeley is closed due to a falling tree.

– Due to the weather conditions, all Telford & Wrekin Council leisure facilities will be closed today.

– Severn Valley Railway has cancelled all Santa Steam Specials on Sunday 10th December 2017. The decision was made in light of the heavy snow overnight, the continued snow forecast and amber warnings, and complete loss of power at Arley Station where Santa’s Grotto is located. Those booked on today’s services are advised not to call us today, and we will contact you this week with further advice on your purchase.

Avoid driving if possible

Motorists are being urged to venture out only if absolutely necessary.

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

Weather Forecast

Today: Breezy with outbreaks of snow persisting for much of the day, although becoming lighter and patchier during the afternoon. Some large accumulations of snow are likely in places, with the potential for disruption. A high of 2C.

Tonight: Snow becoming lighter and patchier overnight, while moving southwards. Clear spells developing in the north. A widespread severe frost with isolated freezing fog patches. A low of -7C.

Monday: Mainly bright and cold, but with some patchy sleet and snow possible in the south. Freezing fog patches may be slow to clear with some spots remaining below freezing. A high of 2C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Tuesday cold, dry with some sunshine. Wednesday windy with early rain clearing to squally showers. Bright spells and scattered showers on Thursday. Cold with overnight frosts throughout.