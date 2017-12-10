Shropshire firefighters issue Christmas safety message

A vivid and chilling film of a Christmas tree rapidly burning with fierce flames enveloping a room in less than a minute is a stark fire safety warning, says Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

But it’s not the only danger, with blazes often starting in the kitchen and being the most likely start of a house fire, reveals Shropshire Fire Safety Officer Alison Teece.

Shropshire firefighters were called out to 450 incidents in December last year which included many car collisions, numerous chimney fires, and kitchen fires involving cookers, microwaves and tumble dryers.

A family of four were rescued by firefighters from their smoke logged property in Telford on New Year’s Day after a neighbour called 999 on hearing a smoke alarm triggered when fire broke out in the kitchen caused by unattended cooking.

In another house blaze just before Christmas a woman suffering from smoke inhalation was given oxygen by Telford firefighters after a cooker fire in her kitchen.

“To ensure you have the merriest of Christmases, keep fire safety at the top of your list,” says Alison.

“We are asking people to take extra care over the festive season to ensure that their families and loved ones are protected from fire.”

The Government’s Fire Kills film on YouTube shows how quickly fire from a dry Christmas tree caused by faulty lights devastates a living room in just 52 seconds. More film footage shows a well watered tree burning at a much slower rate.

Fire safety warnings include a message to check Christmas lights, unplug them at night, and not to let children play with them. Candles should be avoided but if used they should be in suitable holders and away from curtains while decorations, cards and tinsel must be well away from a fire or heat source.

Care should also be taken with portable heaters and open fires.

Shropshire fire prevention officers will be out and about the county this year also urging everyone to test their smoke alarms and never to leave cooking unattended.

They will be in the shopping mall near WH Smith’s in Telford Town Centre on December 13 to answer any questions and give advice on how householders can improve fire safety in their homes. A Christmas fire safety quiz offers the chance to win a £25 shopping voucher.