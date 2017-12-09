Further snow forecast for Shropshire with Amber warning issued for Sunday

Further snow showers are possible across Shropshire today with the Met Office issuing an Amber weather alert for Sunday.

Yesterday, snowfall caused problems for motorists across the county with traffic grinding to a halt in Telford, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Oswestry. The A49 south of Shrewsbury was closed for much of the day following a collision and problems with lorries. The A458 at Harley Bank was also closed with traffic being turned around.

West Mercia Police Officers had to assist with cars backed up on the A4169 road from Much Wenlock to Buildwas.

Bus services in Shrewsbury and Oswestry were suspended, whilst trains faced delays. Some taxi firms in Shrewsbury were also not taking bookings.

Motorists are being advised to stay at home unless the journey is urgent.

James Knight, the RAC’s director of roadside operations said “The message to drivers when out on the road over the next few day is to stay safe. Build in more time for your journey and think twice before driving longer distances if the journey isn’t really essential.

“Before you set out, thoroughly clear your windscreen and roof of snow and ice, make sure the windscreen is completely demisted, and switch on your headlights.

“As it is going to be cold everywhere, we also recommend motorists put together a kit that can help keep themselves and their passengers safe and comfortable if they are unlucky enough to have their car fail on them.”

More Snow Forecast for Sunday

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said; “It’s going to be a cold weekend for everybody with some hard frost at night. Whilst the snow on Saturday will be in the form of showers and many people will not get any, on Sunday we’re expecting more widespread snow with around 10 cm, with a chance of 15-20 cm in more exposed isolated areas.”

Weather Forecast

Today: An icy start, with snow in places. It will be sunny and dry for the rest of day, although a few showers are possible, falling as sleet or snow in some areas. A high of 4C.

Tonight: Any showers will ease this evening, with frost setting in. Turning increasingly cloudy and windy through the with heavy rain, sleet or snow arriving towards the morning.A low of -5C.

Sunday: Windy with the sleet or snow persisting through much of the day. Large accumulations of snow are likely, with potential for disruption. A high of 4C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Monday generally cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain, but still at risk of turning sleet or snow. Tuesday dry and bright. Wednesday windy with outbreaks of rain.

See our weather page for the latest updates: https://www.shropshirelive.com/weather/