Thieves steal money from cash machine in Bishop’s Castle

Police are appealing for witnesses after a large amount of money was stolen from a cash machine in Bishop’s Castle.

The incident occurred around 2.10am on Wednesday 29 November, at the Spar store on Church Street.

Three unknown men broke into the premises and then forced entry into the machine and stolen a large amount of money before fleeing the scene.

All three offenders are described as being men and wearing black clothing. Two of the men were of a slim build and the other of a large build.

Detective Constable Anthony Wilcox of West Mercia Police, said: “A thorough investigation is underway and officers are conducting extensive enquiries in order to locate the offenders.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 26s of 29 November 2017.