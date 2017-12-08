Telford drugs gang sentenced to more than 18 years in prison

A four-strong drugs ring which conspired to supply cocaine in Telford has been jailed for more than 18 years.

The gang were arrested in February and March 2017, following a covert operation, code named Operation Warrior, which captured evidence of their drug dealing activities. During the investigation police seized ½ kilo of high grade cocaine worth £30,000 and £90,000 in cash.

Officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit at West Mercia Police acted on intelligence to carry out a series of raids at properties which were linked to the group and led to the Class A drugs and cash being recovered.

Altin Ceco, age 39, of Wagoners Fold, Telford, pleaded to guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison.

Scott Morgan aged 34, of Burtondale, Telford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Joel Boylett aged 27, of Cottom Way, Telford, pleaded guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

Louise Boylett aged 26, of Cottom Way, Telford, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Gavin Kinrade from West Mercia Police said: “I am pleased with the sentencing and would like to congratulate the investigation team who worked diligently to bring these offenders to justice. Everyone is aware of the potentially fatal consequences drugs can have and no doubt the gang would still have been supplying cocaine in and around Telford, causing more misery in the community, had we not shut them down.”