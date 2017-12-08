Snow falls across Shropshire – latest travel news and updates

The Arctic air following Storm Caroline has brought heavy snow to parts of Shropshire, as predicted by weather forecasters, causing a number of problems for the county.

With temperatures plummeting and ice on roads, it has caused motorists delays and hazardous driving conditions across Shropshire.

Drivers have complained that roads have not been correctly gritted, with Telford coming to a standstill during this morning’s rush hour and now Shrewsbury seeing gridlock this afternoon. Oswestry is also seeing very heavy traffic with congestion on many routes.

All A & B roads have been treated in Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire.

Telford & Wrekin Council says that their gritters last went out at 2pm – the fourth time in the last 15 hours. The gritters will also go back out at 8pm.

Shropshire Council gritters and snow ploughs are working countywide, with more back out at 6pm when traffic should have eased. Shropshire Council is advising motorists to only travel if necessary and be safe, they say they are aware of problem areas and doing everything to address them.

Current Shropshire Travel Incidents

— We have ended live coverage for today the following was correct at 6pm —

A collision on the M54 at junction 7 towards the Preston Island in Shrewsbury has blocked one lane.

A fallen tree on Porthill Road in Shrewsbury has closed the road at Porthill Gardens.

Shrewsbury town centre and the A5 around Shrewsbury are very heavy with drivers facing delays.

In Bridgnorth, the A442 heading into town from Sutton Maddock is also congested with very slow moving traffic.

The B4394 near Admaston is closed due to a power line down between Station Road and Blacksmith Lane Western Power is due out later this evening.

The A49 south of Shrewsbury is now open following an early closure, however, traffic is reported to be very slow to non-moving. The average travel time reported is around three hours from Church Stretton to Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police Officers are assisting with cars backed up on the A4169 road from Much Wenlock to Buildwas due to the current weather conditions. The road is closed at the top end of the Buildwas Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and stay at home unless the journey is urgent.

In Ironbridge Cherry Tree Hill is closed.

Around 300 homes across Shropshire are currently without power.

Busses

Arriva in West Midlands say all services operating from Shrewsbury and Oswestry depots are suspended until further notice due to the weather and have apologised for any inconvenience.

Most bus services across Telford and Wrekin are currently running but with delays say Arriva.

Council Sites

The following Shropshire Council sites closed at 12pm:

– Oswestry Customer Service Point

– Ludlow Customer Service Point

– Market Drayton Customer Service Point

– Whitchurch Customer Service Point closing at 2pm

More snow expected as Weather Warning issued

A yellow alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday warning the weather system could cause icy surfaces and snow showers. The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for Sunday.

The Met Office says that 2-5cm of snow is likely in places with 10-20cm possible for some locations.

Latest Weather Forecast

Today: Friday will be a cold and windy day with snow showers continuing across Shropshire. Some significant accumulations are likely, especially over hills. Feeling bitterly cold. A high of 2C.

Tonight: It will be another cold night with a widespread frost. Snow showers will continue with some snow already lying, leading to further accumulations. A low of -4C.

Saturday: Another cold day on Saturday with snow showers continuing but also some sunshine. The showers will begin to ease later. Feeling bitterly cold. A high of 3C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Sunday will be dry at first, but some heavy snow falling through the afternoon. Further wintry showers continuing on Monday; turning brighter on Tuesday with sunshine and isolated wintry showers.

See our weather page for the latest updates: https://www.shropshirelive.com/weather/

School and College Closures

For details of any school closures in:

Telford and Wrekin see http://apps.telford.gov.uk/snowline/

For details of any school closures in the Shropshire Council area see http://shropshire.gov.uk/school-closures

North Shropshire College closed its campuses at lunchtime.