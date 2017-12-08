Snow causes delays for motorists in Telford

Snow has caused delays for motorists in Telford this morning as driving conditions deteriorated.

Road Updates

Responding to drivers who said roads in the borough had not been gritted, Telford & Wrekin Council said it takes around 4 hours for gritters to complete their route, reload and be ready to go out again. They were gritting at 4am and are now out again.

On Castle Farm Way heading towards Junction 4 of the M54 motorists are facing delays of around 30 minutes.

Queues are also being reported heading into Telford town centre, the A442, Whitchurch Drive and around Shawbirch, Hadley, Ketley, Lawley and Horsehay.

Motorists are also reporting poor driving conditions on the Shrewsbury to Ellesmere road and also the A458 at Harley Bank.

A number of minor collision have been reported across the county.

The A49 is closed in both directions between the A5 and the B4370 near Shrewsbury due to a serious collision. Traffic is being diverted via local routes at this time.

In Shrewsbury Police have said that Wyle cop in Shrewsbury currently closed with traffic around the town centre gridlocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the town centre if possible.

Drivers are being urged to be prepared

Highways England are urging drivers to be prepared before setting out on journeys.

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, said:

“Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

Weather Warning

A yellow alert has been issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, warning the weather system could cause icy surfaces and snow showers, causing possible travel delays on our roads.

The Met Office says that 2-5cm of snow is likely in places with 10-20cm possible for some locations.

Latest Weather Forecast

Today: Friday will be a cold and windy day with snow showers continuing across Shropshire. Some significant accumulations are likely, especially over hills. Feeling bitterly cold. A high of 2C.

Tonight: It will be another cold night with a widespread frost. Snow showers will continue with some snow already lying, leading to further accumulations. A low of -4C.

Saturday: Another cold day on Saturday with snow showers continuing but also some sunshine. The showers will begin to ease later. Feeling bitterly cold. A high of 3C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Sunday will be dry at first, but some heavy snow falling through the afternoon. Further wintry showers continuing on Monday; turning brighter on Tuesday with sunshine and isolated wintry showers.

School Closures

For details of any school closures in Telford and Wrekin see http://apps.telford.gov.uk/snowline/

For details of any school closures in the Shropshire Council area see http://shropshire.gov.uk/school-closures