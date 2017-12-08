New Shrewsbury night bus service launched

A brand new festive night bus service has launched as a trial in Shrewsbury every Friday and Saturday night throughout December.

The service will bring a cheap and easy way to travel for those coming in to enjoy the town’s vibrant night time entertainment offer.

The new Arriva bus service will operate on the hour every hour (excluding 10pm) between 8pm to 2am with two buses using existing bus routes catering for those travelling from north and south of the town – for just £1 each way.

The North and South routes will each have 12 stops starting and finishing at Shrewsbury Bus Station (stand S) where the Shrewsbury BID Street Ambassadors will be on hand to assist. The North route will take in Battlefield, Harlescott, Mount Pleasant, Hubert Way and Ellesmere Road whilst the South route covers Shirehall, Meole Brace, Radbrook Green, RSH, Bicton Heath and Gains Park.

The trial scheme is being launched by Arriva supported by the Shrewsbury BID as part of its campaign to ensure the safety of those enjoying nights out in the town centre.

The initiative builds on Shrewsbury BID’s commitment to improve access in and out of town during the evening.

James Hitchin, Chair of Pub Watch and owner of The Alb fully supports the trial: “Those of us running night time venues feel a duty of care to help ensure that our customers have safe and convenient options to get them home after a great night out. As such we warmly welcome this additional affordable option to not only bring them in to the town but importantly to transport them home safely in the small hours.”