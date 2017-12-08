Development will complete final piece of Vanguard Park success story

Shrewsbury’s Morris Property is to complete the final plot at Vanguard Park, 11 years after it started developing one of the region’s most successful business parks.

It will provide 21,500 sq ft of trade counter space on the last parcel of land, a prominent two acre plot located adjacent to the VW dealership. The building will be divided into six units of different sizes and made available for sale/ to let, with significant interest already expressed in the scheme.

Preparation works started in November on the land, which has been used as a temporary vehicle compound with completion scheduled for April 2018.

The 20-acre Vanguard Park is a major success, with its location, management, design and communication links proving a draw to local, national and international businesses.

Trade counters there have sold in lot sizes of £200,000 up to £4m to local and national investors, and pension funds. Today Vanguard provides 205,000 sq ft of space and is home to businesses including Volkswagen Inchcape Dealership, Toolstation, Brandon Tool Hire and Motor World.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “Vanguard is one of the most well-known trade parks in Shropshire and finishing the last plot will be a real achievement for the company. The new development will provide more quality space and complete the final piece of the jigsaw.

“We are excited about this final phase and proud to be associated with a development which has helped other businesses to grow and attract jobs and investment to the area.

“Vanguard Park was developed using a strong design to give a sense of identity with unit sizes to meet modern requirements. We continued building throughout the recession because it maintained its strong appeal to a wide range of occupiers and investors.”