Weather warning for Shropshire with snow and ice forecast

After cold day today, Storm Caroline is set to bring snow and ice to Shropshire over the next few days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, warning the weather system could cause icy surfaces and snow showers, causing possible travel delays on our roads.

The Met Office says that 2-5cm of snow is likely in places with 10-20cm possible for some locations.

This evening blustery snow showers will move into the county bringing some significant accumulations, particularly over higher ground, and some icy stretches by dawn. The overnight temperature will drop to -1C.

Friday will remain windy and bitterly cold with snow showers continuing to blow across the region with further accumulations. Outside of the snow showers, there will be bright sunshine. Friday will see a top temperature of 3C.

Saturday will remain cold and sunny with isolated snow showers and winds easing. Sunday will bring rain and some snow accumulations, turning brighter with more isolated wintry showers on Monday.

Nicola Maxey from the Met Office said: “With snow in the forecast it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast and warnings for your area to ensure you’re up to date with the latest situation.

“You can do this by checking the Met Office website for the daily forecast or our warnings page, or you could download our weather app which will ensure you can keep up to date while you are out and about. With the latest weather information for your area you will be able better prepare for what is in store and plan your activities accordingly.”

Wrap up warmly and take extra care

Health chiefs at Telford and Wrekin CCG are encouraging residents to adopt the ‘Take care Telford’ message; to wrap up warmly and take extra care in icy conditions.

Dr Jo Leahy, local GP and CCG Chair said: “We know that people who suffer with asthma and other respiratory problems are more affected when the weather is cold. The best way to avoid breathing in cold air is to wrap a scarf loosely around your nose and mouth before you go outside. This will help warm the air before you breathe it in.

“If you are on asthma medication, make sure you carry your reliever inhaler with you and keep taking your preventer inhaler too, as prescribed by your doctor. Make sure you keep warm when out and about and that you go for regular asthma reviews at your GP practice.”

“In colder, icy weather slips and falls become more likely. If you or someone you know is unlucky enough to take a tumble it is not always necessary to visit a GP or go to hospital. If you are unsure where to go for the right medical attention, call NHS 111 for fast and free expert advice. Your local pharmacy can also advise you on over the counter remedies to ease any pain or swelling.

“We are also asking people to be a good neighbour and check on the elderly in your road, to make sure they are warm enough and coping in the cold weather. Offering to get some food shopping or drive them to an appointment makes a big difference to them and prevents any unnecessary trips and falls.”

Drivers are being urged to be prepared

Highways England are urging drivers to be prepared before setting out on journeys.

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, said:

“Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

Police are asking motorists to drive safely, within the law, and follow the advice below:

• Adjust your driving to the conditions

• Hail, snow and rain reduce visibility – use dipped headlights and reduce your speed.

• Remember, when temperatures fail to raise much above freezing point during the day, many roads – particularly in dips or where there are high walls or hedges – will remain covered in frost.

• Never assume the road has been gritted. Be prepared for some isolated sections of road and certain gradients to remain icy when more exposed sections have thawed.

• Be aware that different road surfaces react differently to severe weather – hail, snow and rain all reduce your visibility.

• Drive with extra care, adjusting your driving to the weather conditions and allowing extra room/time to slow down and stop.