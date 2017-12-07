Roger Parry & Partners’ welcome back Chartered Surveyor

Roger Parry & Partners have welcomed back Charis Denham MRICS, who has re-joined their team as a qualified Chartered Surveyor and will be based in the firm’s Minsterley office.

Charis previously worked for the firm for 12 years before taking on roles at both regional and national firms of valuers and surveyors. She will provide Roger Parry & Partners’ clients with professional property advice across all property sectors.

Welcoming Charis back, Roger Parry said, “We are absolutely delighted that Charis has agreed to re-join our team. This means the firm now has eight qualified Chartered Surveyors to service our clients. Charis is a huge asset to our team as she is able to advise clients in all property valuation, planning and development matters and also has working knowledge of the Basic Payment Scheme, Countryside Stewardship, commercial and residential agency, compensation, landlord and tenant matters.”

Since graduating from Harper Adams University with a degree in Rural Enterprise and Land Management, Charis became a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in 2003 and shortly afterwards a Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV). Charis is also a RICS Registered Valuer.

Commenting on her appointment Charis said, “I’m pleased to be back working with the experienced team at Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established teams of estate agents and chartered surveyors in Shropshire and mid Wales.”