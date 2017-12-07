Police appeal for witnesses following the rape of teenage girl in Telford

Police investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Telford in October have today released details of the incident as they appeal for witnesses.

Between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, 22 October 2017, the teenager was jogging around Priorslee Lake, known locally as the Flash. She left the main track around the Flash and continued her run in a wooded area, the offender approached the girl in the woods and then raped her.

The offender is described as a white man with olive skin, in his late teens or early twenties, he has dark brown hair, short on the sides and longer on top and was initially wearing a black beanie hat. He is around 5ft 11ins tall and of a muscular build with a large stomach. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and black trainers

The incident was reported to police on 14 November 2017.

Detective Inspector Rob Mountford from West Mercia Police, said: “Detectives are investigating the report of rape and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. I would like to speak to anyone who has any seen or heard anything, or who has any information which could assist this investigation.

“If you were in the area at the time, witnessed anything suspicious, or can recall any noise or disturbance on that particular Sunday at the Flash, please contact police. Specially trained officers are currently providing support to the girl.

“We will be conducting anniversary checks and house to house enquiries over this weekend and next week and anyone who has any information or concerns should speak to an officer.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 147s of 14 November 2017. Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org