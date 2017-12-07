Not for profit veterinary group leads the way

The Animal Trust not-for-profit veterinary surgery on Coleham Head, Shrewsbury which was opened earlier in the year has now grown to take on its fifth vet.

The initial team in April consisted of two veterinary surgeons, three nurses and receptionists, but with demand rapidly exceeding what the initial team could manage alone, the staff have grown over recent months.

Fiona Allsop, Lead Veterinary Surgeon at the Shrewsbury surgery said “Since opening Animal Trust here we’ve seen a wide range of cases and met some wonderful pets and owners. We are really lucky to have a superb, experienced team at our surgery, including vets and nurses who have gained advanced further qualifications in medicine and surgery. This together with the wonderful facility really allows us to focus on delivering care to our patients”.

Animal Trust is a not-for-profit provider of veterinary care and converted the iconic Manser’s antiques building on Coleham Head into a state-of-the-art surgery which opened in April. It is now seeing patients not just from Shrewsbury but also from across Shropshire and the surrounding counties.

Director General Owen Monie, who was brought up in Whitchurch, said “Animal Trust was established to provide accessible, compassionate and technically advanced care and we are delighted with how the Shrewsbury team is delivering on all of those points for the animals of Shropshire”.

Animal Trust is a company limited by guarantee, meaning that there are no shareholders and it exists to benefit its patients. It has now grown to five surgeries in the North West, with further openings planned for 2018 as clients have sought out its services.