Telford & Wrekin Council gives funding support for food bank till 2023

The borough’s main foodbank Telford Crisis Support has secured £33,000 a year funding from Telford & Wrekin Council for six years.

This will help the charity, which operates food banks in the borough, towards its running costs this year and until 2022/23.

Telford Crisis Support (TCS) set up its food bank operation in 2014 and has received support from the Council since it began.

The charity distributes food parcels to people who are in financial crisis, often because of issues such as redundancy, illness, benefit delay or family breakdown. People are referred to TCS for support from a range of other agencies.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member with responsibility for partnerships, said: “Telford Crisis Support does a fantastic job giving much needed help to people who, often through no fault of their own, find themselves in very difficult circumstances.

“Our thanks goes to the many volunteers who support them and the people who donate to the food bank.

“However all the forecasts are, that a range of different factors such changes in national benefits and particularly as the new Universal Credit begins next year, more and more people are likely to need their support.

“This funding will help them continue their great work – this is another example of a community partnership coming forward to help reduce demand on services we can no longer afford to do so due to cuts in our grant.”

Chris Jones, of TCS, added: “I would like to thank the council for all their continuing support, without which, Telford Crisis Support (food bank) would not be able to provide food and other essentials to the residents of the borough.

“Telford has a great community spirit, this is highlighted by partnership working, the great work our volunteers carry out, and evidenced by the food donations we receive.”