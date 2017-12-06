Telford man released on license wanted on recall to prison

West Mercia Police is appealing to for help locating a wanted man in Telford.

Officers wish to locate 34-year-old Richard Bowen from Telford, after he is believed to have breached the conditions of his license.

Bowen was released on license from HMP Hewell in August 2017, after being convicted of burglary.

He is described as being around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with dark-brown coloured hair and is thought to have connections to the Hadley, Leegomery and Hollinswood areas of Telford.

Anyone who has seen Richard or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org