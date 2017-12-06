Much-needed Bridgnorth housing scheme completed

A much-needed affordable housing scheme, which has been 30 years in the pipeline, has been completed in Bridgnorth.

The £2 million development, called Spinners Court, has now been handed over from architects Johnson Design Partnership to owners Bridgnorth Housing Trust.

The scheme is located off Severn Street in Low Town and includes 20 two-bedroom rented properties and a new office for the trust.

Matt Spinks of Johnson Design Partnership said it had been a pleasure to work on such a worthwhile project.

“As a Bridgnorth firm we were delighted to be able to design such a desperately needed development, providing high quality, affordable homes for local people,” he commented.

Robert Davies, chairman of the trustees of Bridgnorth Housing Trust, said the 13 houses and seven bungalows had been allocated to people who had lived in the town for at least 10 years, chosen from their waiting list.

“It has taken 30 years for the trustees to acquire all the different pieces of land to allow the scheme to go ahead.

“We were very pleased to instruct Johnson Design Partnership to design the project and guide us through the whole process, from planning application to completion,” he said.

Work started on the homes, which all have slightly different lay-outs to suit varying needs, in July 2016, with the contractor being Arthur M Griffiths of Wolverhampton.