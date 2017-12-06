Help Santa find his elves in Shrewsbury

A fun seasonal search has been launched to find Santa’s Elves who have run off from the North Pole to seek adventure in Shrewsbury town centre.

A dozen of the distinctive 12-inch characters are hiding out in shop windows and shopping centres and the challenge, organised by Shrewsbury BID, is to spot eight of them for the chance to win great prizes.

Special ‘Help Santa Find his Elves’ leaflets/entry forms can be downloaded at originalshrewsbury.co.uk/elf or find them at the Market Hall as well as in many local shops around the town. Simply note down the location of eight of the elves and hand in entries to any of the participating shops or enter online by 12 noon on December 20th to be entered into the prize draw.

Twelve lucky elf-seekers will be drawn at random from the correct entries to win an elf for themselves and the first lucky name will also win a £60 voucher to the Old Market Hall Cinema and an £80 voucher for Ask Italian Restaurant.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Tracking down the elves is a fun way to engage the whole family and give visitors another reason to explore the town centre and experience all it has to offer.”

Michelle Gilchrist from White Lotus Living on Wyle Cop, said: “We think this is a great idea in the spirit of Christmas and will encourage people to seek out the variety of shops we have here. We look forward to spotting the elf-seekers on their hunt around the town and wish them luck.”

For more information and terms and conditions on the ‘Help Santa find his elves’ trail, visit www.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/elf. The winners will be notified by email on January 3rd 2018.