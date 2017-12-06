Abbott leaves Market Drayton Town FC

Carl Abbott has parted company with Market Drayton Town FC after two months in charge of the Step 4 club and the search for his successor begins.

Chairman Ben Cockram said “Of course we are disappointed to learn Carl has decided to move on so soon after joining the club, but that’s football at this level. We wish him all the best at his new club and they are incredibly lucky to have such an ambitious manager at the helm.

“The Directors and I stand by the decision to appoint him; it was time to move on from the Club’s chaotic past and, whilst it is regretful that we have to revisit our plans so soon, we are looking forward to moving on with an equally ambitious manager as soon as possible.”