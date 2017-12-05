Three arrested in Surjit Takhar murder enquiry

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Surjit Takhar whose body was discovered at the side of the M54 in Telford in 2015.

Surjit was 37 when he was reported missing from his home in Oldbury by his family on Wednesday 8 October 2008.

Nearly seven years later maintenance workers found his remains at the bottom of an embankment next to the slip road of junction 4 of the M54 in Telford on 20 August 2015.

Two men aged, 50 and 47, and a 48-year-old woman were arrested this morning from separate addresses in Handsworth and remain in police custody.

Searches are currently being carried out at properties in Handsworth and Telford.

Detective Inspector Jim Munro, from the homicide team, said: “This is a significant development in this murder enquiry. We are determined to get the bottom of how Surjit met his fate and I would urge anyone with information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

The homicide team can be contacted on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.