Staff at Wace Morgan Solicitors to take part in Christmas jumper day

Staff in offices across Shropshire and mid Wales are being urged to sport their Christmas knits this week as part of a charity campaign.

The Shrewsbury-based Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which supports people with cancer throughout the region, is holding a Christmas jumper day on December 8.

The teams at Wace Morgan Solicitors of Shrewsbury and Wace Morgan Tomleys in Newtown are taking part in the initiative, when everyone wearing a festive sweater will be asked to donate £2 to the charity.

“We always like to raise money for worthwhile local causes and we all love a cheesy Christmas sweater so this is a perfect opportunity for us,” said Sam Briggs of Wace Morgan Solicitors, which employs over 90 people.

“Our colourful creations will be coming out again on December 15 in support of the national Save the Children Christmas jumper day, with staff paying another £2 to ‘make the world better with a sweater’,” Sam added.

The firm also has a social committee which raises money throughout the year for chosen causes by organising events and outings.

This year the committee has been collecting money for Severn Hospice and Cystic Fibrosis Trust and so far a total of £504 has been raised.

Activities organised by the committee have included a bake-off, spirit tasting evening at a wine merchants and a summer ‘bring and share’ lunch.

In addition, a ghost walk around Shrewsbury was organised with the help of Nigel and Bridget Hinton, with over 40 people coming along to hear about the town’s spooky tales. This raised £205 for the Drapers Almshouse charity.