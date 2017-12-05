Shrewsbury College Group support staff recognised at Dyslexia Awards

Two members of staff from Shrewsbury colleges Group were recognised for the work that they do with dyslexic students.

Lesley Tranter and Lesley Urquhart, support staff at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, were nominated for the Dyslexia Awards and deservedly won them last weekend. They earnt their SENCO (Special Educational Needs Co-Ordinator) and Educator awards for all the hard work that they put in with the College’s dyslexic students and their families.

The Dyslexia Awards celebrate strength and positivity. Dyslexia is often looked upon as a negative and the awards aim to change that outlook and focus on the achievements of dyslexia in Shropshire. To continue celebrating local talent, the sweeping glass awards were made by talented Shropshire artist Jill Bagnall.

Lesley Tranter won the SENCO Award for her positivity and the impact that she has on staff and students. The judges marked her as somebody that understood the needs of learners, promoted dyslexia awareness, giving above and beyond. She said: “It was a great evening and I was thrilled to get the award – I cried!

“It is wonderful to get the awards and recognition for the work we do to support our students. They deserve every opportunity to succeed despite the difficulties they have. We don’t know all the answers to the student’s challenges, but we want to help where we can. Seeing them progress in life and trying strategies that you have suggested gives you a sense of accomplishment and a warm glow.”

Lesley Urquhart won the Educator Award for her empowerment and ability to utilise assistive technology to inspire and make a long lasting difference. The judges said she had a positive approach, was student centred and dyslexia aware. Lesley said: “I was overwhelmed and delighted to have my name called on the night. It is an honour to have your hard work recognised.

“Each day of work is different and seeing the successes of the students and the boost in their self-confidence makes it one of the most rewarding roles.”

James Staniforth, Shrewsbury Colleges Group Principal and CEO, said: “Congratulations to both Lesley Tranter and Lesley Urquhart, a fantastic achievement. This is great news for them, the college and most importantly, the students that they support.

“Lesley and Lesley work hard to maintain Shrewsbury Colleges Group as an encouraging and inspiring establishment for students with dyslexia. They make sure that our students with reading difficulties get just as many opportunities as our students without. It is wonderful when the effort our staff put in is recognised by awarding bodies.”