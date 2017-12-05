Rental department expansion for Harwood The Estate Agent

A significant refurbishment programme is currently underway at the Broseley office of Harwood The Estate Agent.

As part of Harwood’s of Broseley focus on continuing to improve their services, the expanding rental department is now fully housed in one large office.

“This will enable landlords and tenants to fulfil all their requirements in one hit,” said Harwood The Estate Agent’s Broseley Managing Director Patrick Smitheman.

“The rental department now comprises of half a dozen staff who look after all the rental property requirements, from maintenance to rent collection and the all important finding new tenants.

“They can be found Monday to Saturday at the Instones Building in Broseley.

“With the rental market growing rapidly, the alterations we are making to the ground floor office layout will assist enormously and facilitate future expansion,” added Patrick.