Prestigious award is feather in cap for Alan Ward

Buying group, Associated Independent Stores, has announced its annual award winners, with furniture retailer Alan Ward stealing a top spot for the first time in its 47-year history.

The awards were presented at the Furniture and Furnishing Accessories Show and the Member of the Year award is particularly important as it is voted for by suppliers.

Alan Ward, which has stores in Chester, Winsford and Newcastle-Under-Lyme, has its flagship 90,000 sq ft store at Harlescott in Shrewsbury. Carl Johnson, Alan Ward’s managing director, said they were pleased to be acknowledged at the awards and to receive silver in the Multiple Store category.

“To get this acknowledgement shows how highly the company is thought of by our suppliers, which is something to be very proud of,” he said.

“As the company grows our strategy is to invest in new product categories across our stores, this is backed by our great service and expert advice. To receive this award is a feather in the cap for Alan Ward as it shows that our commitment to providing beautiful products along with great customer service has been recognised.”

Alan Ward has recently invested in a new website, which will boost the e-commerce side of the business, with the new site due to go live soon. It has also identified where it could open new stores and is considering possible sites for the business in those areas.

Peter Mallinson, merchandise director for AIS Home, said: “The competition this year was as strong as I have ever known, and to see Alan Ward taking one of the awards shows how highly they are thought of by suppliers. The criteria for winning the awards had become much more stringent over recent years, reflecting the need to ensure that wherever possible, we as an industry exceed customer expectations.”