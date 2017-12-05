Morris Property builds interest in construction careers

Leading contractor Morris Property hosted a site visit at its student accommodation development in Shrewsbury to support a UK-wide campaign to encourage more people into careers in construction.

Representatives from the Jobcentre Plus (JCP) together with Trevor Oakley of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), saw foundations work in progress at The Tannery on St Austin’s Street.

They were invited by Morris Property as the company showed its support for the ‘Build Your Future’ CITB and JCP campaign to raise awareness of careers in construction.

Steve Bowen, Assistant Construction Manager, said: “The campaign is a great way to help Jobcentre Plus staff and their clients seeking work to understand how rewarding the industry can be. Construction offers a range of jobs and opportunities to develop skills and progress careers.

“The Tannery development will see 40 to 50 people employed at its height to deliver high quality student accommodation for students at University Centre Shrewsbury.”

CITB Adviser for the Marches, Trevor Oakley, said: “It’s great to see Morris Property supporting the ‘Build Your Future’ campaign. Their student accommodation development is a fine example of how construction can benefit young people and the community.

“With figures showing an increase in older construction workers retiring it is important for the construction industry to have young people to replace them. There’s a lot of work in the pipeline so now is a good time for young people to consider a construction career – there’s a huge range of roles, not just working on site, that people can do.”

Morris Property is the main contractor employed by site owner Shropshire Council to build two blocks, providing 54 rooms for students with ground floor retail and office space and a connecting two-storey infill between the two blocks to include a further 8 student bedrooms.

Block C at the development is due to be completed in September 2018, at the former study centre and car park site, with the infill and Block B due in spring 2019.