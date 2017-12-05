Loton Park Speed Hill Climb organisers hold annual awards presentation lunch

Hagley Car Club, organisers of events at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury, held its annual awards presentation lunch at Telford Hotel & Golf Resort on Sunday.

Club chairman Steve Layton welcomed members and guests and spoke of the changes facing motor sport over the next few years, including the advent of electric and hybrid cars.

Lady Diana Leighton, of Loton Park, presented awards to drivers who had gained ‘Best Time of Day’ at each event over the season including six times national champion Scott Moran of Ludlow, Jason Mourant of The Channel Islands and newly crowned 2017 British Champion, Trevor Willis, of Worcester.

Peta Marshall, of Shrewsbury, who also won the Ladies Silver Salver Award, won the overall trophy for the Allswage Loton Park Championship for club members, with Bob Ridge-Stearn and Barry Holt tying for second place in Class Two. Roger Still and his wife Judy were given a special award as championship organisers.

Special awards went to Sam Walker as Marshal of the Year and Cameron Jones as Young Marshal of the Year, together with Scott Moran for the fastest ascent at Loton Park in 2017.

Club secretary, Martyn Silcox, said: “It has been a splendid year of competition with full entries and thanks must go to the marshals such as these two young men who stand out in all weathers to ensure the safety of competitors and spectators alike, working alongside a tremendous band of dedicated officials to make sure that Loton Park events run smoothly while providing exceptional excitement for all.”

Trevor Willis, newly crowned champion this year, added: “I really have had a very rewarding year with the car running faultlessly to take the title, following my previous success in 2012, and I am always impressed by the spectacle for visitors.”

The 2018 season starts at Easter next year with classic, sports, saloon and racing cars competing against the clock up the tight and demanding course through the stately grounds at Loton Park.