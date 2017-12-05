Crossbar launch coaching traineeship at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Teenagers and young adults across Shropshire keen to pursue a career as a sports coach have the chance to sign up for an exciting new course in the new year.

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport have launched the Crossbar Sports Coaching Traineeship to be held at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

It is open to males and females aged between 16 and 24.

Starting on Monday, January 8, the traineeship will run for a minimum of nine weeks.

It offers the chance for students to achieve the Principles of Coaching Level 2 and Multi Skills Level 2 qualifications.

The traineeship will be followed by a minimum of six weeks of work experience in county primary schools with Crossbar.

Jamie Haynes, Crossbar’s Head of Education In Sport, said: “This is an ideal course for young people not currently in education or training who are keen to gain industry recognised qualifications.

“It is the perfect opportunity to gain experience in sports coaching.

“We are delighted the traineeship will be based at Lilleshall National Sports Centre, which has excellent facilities and is well renowned nationally.

“Upon successful completion of the course, the learners will receive a reference and an interview for a PE & School Sport Apprenticeship with Crossbar.”

Transport can be arranged to Lilleshall from Shrewsbury, Telford, Stafford and Wolverhampton.

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport deliver sport across the curriculum in many Shropshire schools.

The company offer further education opportunities via their Crossbar BTEC Performance Academy and are also renowned for running popular holiday clubs for children.

For more details of the Crossbar Sports Coaching Traineeship, call (01743) 362368 or see https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/traineeship/-208021