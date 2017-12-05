Comedian and actress Shazia Mirza to perform in Bridgnorth

Comedian Shazia Mirza returns to the road with her brand-new show, With Love From St Tropez, with a performance in Bridgnorth.

Her new 2018 tour follows on from her 2016 critically acclaimed 103 date sell-out international tour titled ‘The Kardashians Made Me Do It’ which she performed in London, the US, Sweden and Paris.

Now fresh from being ravaged by hunger and sand-flies on Channel 4’s Celebrity Island, the award winning British comedian, Shazia Mirza, brings her stand-up comedy to Shropshire.

With Love From St Tropez is a show about lies, lies and more lies. The truth is so 1980’s. Nudity and the periodic table, these things hold the key to the future. How much do you wear? What do you look like, and will they let you in? Oh, and don’t you dare wear more than dental floss on a French beach!

Shazia is not afraid to broach difficult subjects in her comedy with ‘The Kardashians Made Me Do It’ exploring politically correct liberalism, the intrusion of ISIS into young British lives and Jihadi brides.

As well as Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, earlier this year she took a speedy turn (2.07 seconds to be exact) in BBC2’s Top Gear’s ‘A Star in a Reasonably Priced Car’ segment. Guested on ITV’s Jonathan Ross and Loose Women and seen as a regular panellist on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff as well as a number of other TV and radio credits.

You can catch Shazia at Theatre on the steps, Bridgnorth on Saturday 3 March 2018. Tickets are priced at £15.00 with concessions at £13.00.

Visit http://www.theatreonthesteps.co.uk/product/shazia-with-love-from-st-tropez to book.