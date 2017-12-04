Triple exam success for Midlands construction firm

An award-winning Shropshire construction firm is celebrating after three staff members passed a top-level qualification for the haulage industry.

The trio at Telford-based Besblock have just been awarded their Certificate of Professional Competence for transport managers.

Managing Director Andrew Huxley, Transport Manager Mervyn Smith and Assistant Transport Manager Rob Humphries have all studied a comprehensive course and tackled strict exam conditions to win the qualification.

Mr Huxley said today he was delighted to strengthen the firm’s depth of experience, with a focus on excellence among staff at all levels.

“We are committed to leading the way in the industry for a high level of standards across the board,” he explained. “But we take the same approach across every area of the business, to ensure we are constantly pushing ourselves forward.

“It is important that we continually look to enhance the training opportunities available to our staff and managers and show that there are new skills we can benefit from.

“I was personally very pleased to be able to study for this qualification alongside other members of the management team here at Besblock.

“All three of us supported each other throughout the process and worked diligently to gain what is one of the industry’s most important qualifications.”

Candidates taking the CPC must show that they are professionally competent to pass the exam conducted by the Road Haulage Association on behalf of the Department for Transport.

Exams are held at 10 locations across the UK and a full certificate is only issued once all modules of the exam have been passed.

Developing the team and enhancing their level of experience and expertise is part of an ambitious expansion drive at Besblock which will see more vehicles on the road travelling to more destinations across the country.

The company has already invested £1.5million across all departments to expand its business and enable block deliveries to go further afield. Besblock has also recently confirmed deals with a number of major house builders, including Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey.

Bosses also plan to plough further investment into technology and environmentally-friendly vehicles.