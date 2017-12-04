Shropshire ‘Elf’ professionals support The Alzheimer’s Society with Elf Day

Bluebird Care Shropshire is supporting The Alzheimer’s Society this Friday (December 8) as they take part in ELF DAY to offer support and raise awareness of dementia.

The award-winning company provides at-home care to people living in Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Oswestry, Ellesmere and the surrounding areas. It will be holding activities at its head offices in Bayston Hill as well as a special Elf colouring competition for the children at Oak Meadow Primary School and Peter Pan Nursery in Oswestry with prizes for the winners. The pictures will be displayed in the windows on the run up to Elf Day.

Carers and staff will swap their uniforms for Elf outfits as they undertake various tasks including dementia friends sessions with HR Manager Ceri Eades at 10am and 2pm at the Bayston Hill offices. If any members of the public want to attend to find out more about dementia they are welcome to attend. Carers are attending a special ‘Elf & Safety’ Training session with Training Officer Claire Gwilliam, plus staff will be baking and selling cakes.

Director of Care, Claire Flavell, said: “We are really throwing ourselves behind this fun Christmassy event at both offices, but there’s a very serious message behind it that we feel a responsibility to the community to spread the word about. Christmas can be a very lonely time for families living with dementia. It can affect people of all ages, although it is more common in the elderly. Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer and could affect us all. The NHS estimates there are are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, including 4812 in Shropshire.

“It isn’t just extremely isolating for people suffering with the illness, but can also be incredibly difficult for their families. This is why we are holding a dementia awareness session in the local primary school so we can begin helping young people understand what they can do to help their loves ones. Education about what people can do to help really can transform lives.

“We are the official partners of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service and have held dementia awareness sessions with their staff as well as many other groups around Shropshire as we work to create ‘dementia friends’.

“We will be holding an open house at our head offices so please so feel free to pop in, support us and learn more from 10am and 2pm including spotting the signs of dementia, living with and caring for someone with the illness including ways to make their home safer and how people can find out more about getting diagnosis and help. If anyone would like to attend the dementia awareness sessions, we request they call to book on 01743 874843.”

All the money raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Society to provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementia. As well as funding research to improve treatments and find a cure, Alzheimer’s Society provides information, support, improves care and works to create lasting change for people affected by dementia. Money raised from Elf Day will help fund this.