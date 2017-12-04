Roger Parry & Partners first to offer 3D virtual property tours

Roger Parry & Partners, property professionals, chartered surveyors and planning consultants, are one of the first estate agents to offer 3D virtual tours of the properties they have for sale on their updated and improved website.

Visitors to the website: www.rogerparry.net will be able to easily navigate between properties currently for sale and let around the region, latest news affecting rural customers and all of the other services Roger Parry & Partners provide.

Roger Parry, senior partner at Roger Parry & Partners, said: “We’re delighted with the new look and functionality of our updated website created by GloverSure Ltd. We pride ourselves on offering, not only a wide range of services that meet the needs of our customers, but top-class professional staff to deliver those services. With the introduction of 3D virtual tours of the properties we have for sale it was a perfect opportunity to improve our overall internet offering at the same time. We hope our customers like it.”

As well as an updated and improved website, you can find Roger Parry & Partners on Twitter and Facebook.

The company also has offices in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Welshpool, Minsterley and Carmarthenshire.