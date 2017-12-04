Poundland’s Wrekin inspired Twin Peaks bar goes on sale

The eagerly awaited launch of the new ‘Twin Peaks’ £1 chocolate bars, inspired by the Wrekin & Ercall hills, has gone on sale today.

The new bar was launched at their Telford store within the Telford Shopping centre, with shoppers keen to try out the new chocolate bar with its local connection.

The new bars, available across Poundland’s UK stores, are a great accolade for Shropshire as they are based on one of Shropshire’s most famous landmarks, The Wrekin, which is popular with walkers and tourists with its amazing views over the area. The new packaging states “Inspired by the Wrekin & Ercall hills”

But the new batch produced by Walkers Chocolates in Birmingham have limited availability, as the design is soon to be changed to give a better representation of the local hills that they are based on, say Poundland bosses.

Poundland trading controller Chris Burns wanted the new bars to contain more chocolate than a well-known Swiss chocolate bar, which has recently been redesigned, Twin Peaks contains 30g more chocolate and he thinks customers have missed out:

“In the last 12 months we believe our customers alone have missed out on 250 tonnes of chocolate after the size of their favourite item was chopped, that’s why we began development on Twin Peaks with Walkers Chocolates in the first place.

“Although it’s been a longer climb than we expected, we’re pleased customers will finally get to taste our Twin Peaks – 180g of delicious, Birmingham-made chocolate.”

It has been an uphill climb for Poundland to launch the new bar, whose head office is based in Willenhall in the West Midlands, after the makers of Toblerone, Mondelēz International, claimed the bar was too similar to their chocolate bar inspired by the Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland, but both companies have now come to an agreement.

To celebrate the launch of Twin Peaks, Poundland’s mascot ‘Pound Hound’ scaled the 407 metres to the top of the Wrekin to show off the new bar.