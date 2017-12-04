Police officer from Market Drayton to appear in court charged with rape of 13-year-old girl

A Cheshire police officer who lives in Market Drayton is to appear in court today after he was charged with rape last month.

Ian Naude, 29, appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates Court on Monday, 6 November where he was remanded into custody to appear before Chester Crown Court today.

The rape charge relates to an incident involving a 13-year-old girl and was reported to officers on Friday, 3 November in Crewe.

As soon as concerns were raised officers took immediate action to investigate the allegation with Naude being arrested on Saturday, 4 November.

He was served a suspension notice after being charged on Sunday, 5 November.

Cheshire Constabulary has referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.