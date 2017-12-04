Further arrests made after Telford brawl leaves teenager in critical condition

Police in Telford have made further arrests following public disorder on Wigmores, Woodside, in which a teenage girl suffered serious head injuries.

Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for local residents to come forward with any information about the public affray incident, which took place on Friday 1 December.

Police received reports of a disturbance on the main path going through the estate around 9.20pm on Friday night, possibly involving up to 20 people.

Following the incident, a teenaged girl was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. She remains in a critical condition.

On Saturday 2 December a 33-year-old man from Woodside was arrested on suspicion of affray. He was later released under investigation. Another 33-year-old man from Woodside was arrested on suspicion of wounding and affray. He has been released under investigation.

Further arrests were made on Sunday 3 December which included:

A 29-year-old man from Woodside was arrested on suspicion of wounding and affray. He has been released under Investigation.

A 25-year-old man from Woodside was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been released under investigation.

A 24-year-old woman from Woodside was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray. She has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Billy Scott of West Mercia Police, said: “Following the incident we have made five arrests.

“We would like to reassure local residents that this incident is being taken very seriously, and we’ll be continuing increased police patrols within the area.

“Our investigations are still on-going and it’s really important that anyone who was around the Woodside Estate at the time of the disturbance comes forward with information that will help our investigation. It occurred on a public street at a time of night when many locals will have been walking or driving past – even the smallest piece of information could be vital.”

Anyone who has any information is requested to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 0782s of 1 December 2017.

You can also leave information anonymously with the charity Crimestoppers, by phoning 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers is independent of the police, and they will not ask you for your name or contact details.