Five county champions to fly the flag at regional finals

Five county champions will be flying the flag for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin at the West Midlands Community Sports Awards next week.

They secured their ‘golden ticket’ to the event by winning their category at the Energize Awards in Telford last month.

Rachael Swinnerton, who started the Cheerforce Ten cheerleading academy in Telford from scratch six years ago, will be vying for the Inspirational Activity Leader award.

Teenage Telford football star Sadie Craig, who made her debut at the age of just 14 for Northern Ireland, is in the Aspiring Talent category.

And Kathryn Stanworth, who has shed a life-changing 146lbs to become a boxing champion through the Bright Star Academy near Shifnal, is up for the Power of Sport Award.

The other two Shropshire representatives are Elite Dance Studios of Shrewsbury in the Actively Changing Lives category for activity providers, and Breaking Chains Cycling Club for Small Project of the Year.

The West Midlands awards, which celebrate the best of grassroots sport around the region, are being held this year at the University of Birmingham Sport on December 7.

The Energize award winners will be competing for their titles against nominees from five other county sports partnerships across the West Midlands.

Dave Sherratt, who chairs the Energize board in Shropshire, said the awards were a fantastic platform to allow people to be recognised for their hard work.

“Not only that, but they also recognise the ways that they are making a difference to the physical and mental wellbeing of local people.”

The Energize Awards, which were in their 11th year, were held at the Telford Hotel & Golf resort in Great Hay at the beginning of November.