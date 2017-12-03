Person dies following house fire in Bridgnorth

A person has died following a fire at a house in Bridgnorth this morning.

Firefighters were called to the property at Cricket Meadow at around 8.20am after receiving a call from a neighbouring property reporting the fire and that they believed the resident was inside the property.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Tweedale, along with an Operations Commander and Fire Investigation Officer.

The first crew arrived at 8.26am and could hear smoke detectors operating.

Firefighters wearing Breathing Apparatus entered the building and found that the fire had self extinguished, however tragically one person was found deceased within the property.

A joint investigation with West Mercia Police is taking place, however, at this time the fire is not thought to be suspicious.