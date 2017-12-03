Body found during search of River Severn in Shrewsbury

A body was today found in the River Severn at Shrewsbury after reports that a person was seen in the water on Saturday afternoon.

A search of the River Severn in the area of the Weir on Sydney Avenue was carried out from 2.20pm on Saturday until darkness fell.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews carried out a thorough search of the river using a boat.

This morning a further search of the river was carried out with the body being discovered.

West Mercia Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information by calling 101.

A formal identification of the person discovered was due to take place.