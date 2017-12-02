Teenage girl suffers serious head injuries following incident in Woodside, Telford

A teenage girl suffered serious head injuries following an incident involving around 20 people in Woodside, Telford, last night.

The incident happened on the main pathway going through Wigmores at about 9.20pm.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Billy Scott said: “We believe that those involved in the incident are all known to each other. However, we’re keen to reassure local residents that we’re taking the matter very seriously, and we’ll be increasing police patrols in the area.

“It’s really important that anyone who was around the Woodside Estate at the time of the disturbance comes forward with information that will help our investigation. It occurred on a public street at a time of night when many locals will have been walking or driving past – even the smallest piece of information could be vital.”

To report information to the police, please phone 101 giving crime reference number 0782s of 1 December 2017.

You can also leave information anonymously with the charity Crimestoppers, by phoning 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers is independent of the police, and they will not ask you for your name or contact details.