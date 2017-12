A search of the River Severn was carried out in Shrewsbury this afternoon following reports that a person was seen in the water.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Sydney Avenue at around 2.20pm.

Crews carried out a thorough search of the river with no persons found.

The search was discontinued due to nightfall.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene.