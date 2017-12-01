Shrewsbury’s seasonal magic captured in new Christmas video

A new Christmas film celebrating Shrewsbury’s seasonal magic has launched today.

The production from Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) has been filmed in partnership with Shropshire media company 7video, and features local people and what they love most about Shrewsbury at this time of year.

The video is set to a specially created soundtrack from local singer/songwriter Joe Seager inspired by the welcoming and hospitable nature of his home town. The two-minute film follows the locals as they shop, eat and drink, and wander around their favourite places in Shrewsbury.

Richard Tisdale, a BBC producer and history blogger, appears with his scene-stealing son Hector, aged 20 months, to show what makes Shrewsbury special for them. The Playsted family take us to their favourite spots, while endearing couple Peter Bettis and Helen Rowlinson reveal their much-loved evening haunts.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “This year our brief was to let local people tell their own story in their own way. We wanted the video to be an authentic reflection of what makes Shrewsbury special at Christmas. We very much hope everyone will not only enjoy the video but also recognise their favourite places and things to do here.”

“We would like to thank those who took part in the filming including our fantastic stars featured but also to the local businesses who gave their support during filming.”

The film is part of the wider ‘Be our guest’ seasonal campaign which has included the production of an Original Shrewsbury Gift Guide packed with products provided from over 130 local shops, already delivered to thousands of homes and businesses and being distributed to shoppers during late night and Saturday shopping.