One cut free following collision on A41 north of Tern Hill

One person has been cut free following a collision on the A41 at Bletchley north of Tern Hill this afternoon.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the scene at around 3.30pm.

The collision involved two vehicles and has closed the road.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington. Crews used holmatro cutting equipment to release a casualty.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.