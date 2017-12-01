Burst pipe causes water supply issues in Ludlow

Water may be off or at low pressure for homes and businesses in the Ludlow area this morning following a burst water pipe.

Severn Trent say engineers are working to fix the burst which happened at the Henley Road roundabout in Rock Green.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “Our teams are there now and will work around the clock to get this pipe fixed and everthing back to normal as quickly as possible.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing. We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.”