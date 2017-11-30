Telford & Wrekin Council’s Local Plan to boost growth and protect green space

Adopting the new borough Local Plan will help resist speculative development, enable economic growth and protect green space, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet is being told.

The cabinet meeting on December 7 is expected to make a recommendation to January’s Full Council that the plan be adopted – making Telford & Wrekin Council among the first councils in the country to have adopted its Local Plan.

A number of modifications have been made to the plan following changes made by a national planning inspector and the plan is now ready to go forward.

It will enable the council to determine how and where development will take place in the borough and to guide future planning decisions up to 2031.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, said: “A robust and up to date development plan provides greater certainty regarding future development.

“Having an adopted plan in place will provide confidence to the development market and local people promoting development in locations that support existing communities and enabling economic growth.

“As well as creating new homes and jobs, it will maintain one of Telford and Wrekin’s key attractions – its ample, accessible green space.”

The plan’s policies will also enable delivery of accommodation that meets current and future need, supports provision of specialist and supported housing and the protection and enhancement of our cultural and heritage assets.

The inspector concluded as part of his examination of the plan that it was sound and can be adopted subject to his modifications.