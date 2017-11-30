79-year old Shropshire volunteer wins national Dementia Friendly Award

A 79-year old Oswestry woman has won a National Dementia Friendly Award in the Uniting Against Dementia – Outstanding Contribution 2017 category.

The winners were announced at the prestigious awards ceremony that took place in London yesterday, where Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Angela Rippon CBE hosted the ceremony.

Val Brown was one of three finalists in her category, sponsored by British Gas. This award celebrates an individual, team or organisation in recognition of their outstanding contribution to improving the lives of those affected by dementia.

Val Brown is an ex-carer who has been involved with Alzheimer’s Society for the last 28 years. Val has organised memory walks and raised thousands of pounds. Valerie is not only committed to fundraising but also for people to have a better understanding of dementia. Being an ex-carer she knows the difficulties and stigma that can still be attached to having dementia and does all she can to raise awareness through dementia friends sessions.

Val Brown from Oswestry said: “My work started in 1989 and I am the only person going from a group of 30 volunteers. I am very humbled as there were some fantastic people nominated. I am going to show this award to people back in Shropshire and Telford: I couldn’t have done it without my fellow volunteers and the colleagues at Alzheimer’s Society.”

Dementia devastates lives. By 2021, 1 million people will be living with dementia. The Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friendly awards 2017 have been sponsored by British Gas. The awards unite communities and individuals across England and Wales to recognise, celebrate and promote the inspirational achievements of those making a real difference to people living with dementia.

Dianne Beaumont, Services Manager, for Alzheimer’s Society in Shropshire said: “It is amazing that Val has won the Uniting Against Dementia – Outstanding Contribution 2017 award and it is a testament to her tremendous dementia friendly work. The level of nominations received this year was truly phenomenal and there were some exceptional stories heard at the awards ceremony. All the finalists and winners at the Dementia Friendly Awards have demonstrated how we can unite against dementia and support those affected by the condition.”

This year there were 13 awards across 10 categories, with awards for Dementia Friendly Organisation, Community, Partnership, Dementia Friends Champion, Innovation, Young person’s contribution, Journalist and Inspiring Individual, as well as a brand new category to celebrate individual and group fundraiser of the year. Details of the awards, including a full list of winners for the different categories, can be found online at alzheimers.org.uk/dementiafriendlyawards.