Peter Pan at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place breaks box office records

This year’s pantomime at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place is set to start on Wednesday 6 December – and it is already a record breaker.

Peter Pan has sold more than 1,000 tickets than had been sold at this time last year.

Tickets have sold like hot cakes from the moment they went on sale. Thomas J Redgrave, of Britain’s Got Talent winning band Collabro, will star in the title role with Jonas Cemm as the deadly Captain Hook.

The full supporting cast includes three teams of junior dancers from local dancers who are takng the opportunity to perform in the pantomime along with three sets of two young boys from Telford who have been hand picked to play the Darling boys.

The show, which is staged by Shone Productions, also stars Steve Boyce as Mrs Smee. comedy actor Adam Kelly as Mr Smee, singer Charlotte Griffiths as Tiger Lily, Georgina Newton as Tinkerbell, and Rebecca Seyhan as Wendy.

Swashbuckling high jinx, plenty of singing and plenty of slapstick comedy will be on offer when the pantomime starts on Thursday December 6. It runs until December 31.

Councillor John Minor, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Leisure, said: “This year’s panto promises to be a fantastic show and it is no surprise that the Telford public has responded so positively. I am looking forward to a month of great shows in a packed theatre.”

Peter Pan is on from December 6 to 31 at The Place, Oakengates. Tickets are available from the box office on 01952 382382 or at www.theplacetelford.com

There will be a low key, relaxed performance at Sunday 17 December at 11am and a sign language performance on Saturday 30 December at 6.30pm.

There is also two performances available when residents can use their Telford Loyalty Card to buy discounted tickets. These are Monday 18 December at 6.30pm and Saturday 30 December at 11am.